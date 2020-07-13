Odia Doctor in New York donates Mobile Swab Testing Van

By Sagarika Satapathy
126

TNI Bureau:  Setting an example for others in these trying times, New York-based Odia Doctor Tapti Panda, donated a Mobile Testing Van for swab collection for #Covid19 testing, worth around Rs 15 lakh.

Dr. Panda is a obstetrics & gynecology specialist in Middletown, New York. She received her medical degree from Rajah Muthiah Medical College in India.

Related Posts

CBSE Class 12 Results Declared; 88.78% Pass Percentage

Big! Odisha reports 616 Covid-19 cases; 6 Deaths

The mobile testing van is equipped with swab testing facility, disinfectant provision, drinking water and disposal of clinical waste.

Ganjam District Administration earlier on Friday rolled out the mobile COVID-19 testing van in the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area.

The van will enable health officials to collect samples at the doorstep of the people.

Sagarika Satapathy 181 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!