CBSE Class 12 Results Declared; 88.78% Pass Percentage

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared results of class 12 examination on Monday on its official result portal.

Students can visit the official website to check their results online at http://cbseresults.nic.in/ .

The overall pass percentage this year is 88.78%.

A total of 12,03,595 students had registered for the CBSE class 12 examination.

Of total, 10,59080 had qualified the examination.

Girls have outshined the Boys this year too. The pass percentage of Girls is 92.15%. The Boys have a pass percentage of 86.19%. Pass Percentage of Transgenders is 66.67%.

Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per decided assessment scheme. They will be announced later.