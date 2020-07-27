Odia actress & Album queen Deepa Sahu passes away

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Popular Odia actress and album queen Deepa Sahu breathed her last on Monday while undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar.

Deepa was diagnosed with cancer one year ago and was admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on June 20.  The actress and album queen Deepa was shifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS On June 24 after her health condition deteriorated.

The actress has many albums to her credit, including ‘Tora krushna chuda rangara nali odhani’ and ‘Ekda ekda ra’. Besides, she has acted in Odia TV serial and some Odia films. She debuted in Ollywood with ‘Nari Akhire Niyan.’

Sagarika Satapathy
