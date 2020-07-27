Bhubaneswar reports 159 Covid-19 Positive Cases; 44 from Nayapalli Slum

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2150. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the City crossed 2,000 marks.

👉 Out of the  159  new cases, 118 cases have been reported from quarantine while 41 are local contact cases.

👉 44 COVID-19 positive cases (all female) have been reported from Nayapalli, Trinathanagar Basti linked to a previous positive case. Earlier on Sunday more 13 COVID-19 positive cases (all female) have been reported from the same Basti. The Trinath Basti in Nayapalli has so far reported more than 100 Covid-19 positive cases.

👉 20 COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Aiginia, Allugadi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 1 employee of a Private Hospital and q employee of a Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 4-year-old girl and a 10 year girl are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 102 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 27):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 2150

👉 Recovered Cases –1011

👉 Deceased – 12

👉 Active Cases – 1125

