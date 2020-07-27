Why Odia Language missing from Google Maps, asks Tara Bahinipati

By Sagar Satapathy
127

TNI Bureau: Congress MLA from Jeypore, Taraprasad Bahinipati has raised an important issue linked to Google Maps and Odisha.

Bahinipati found it surprising that Odia language is missing in Google Maps while other places in India are marked in their regional language concerning their State.

Related Posts

SM Outrage forces Ganjam Collector to change Ambulance…

Covid-19 Positive Journalist in Ganjam pledges to donate…

“Is this a propaganda to kill Odisha’s language and identity,” he asked while tagging Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Sagar Satapathy 201 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!