Why Odia Language missing from Google Maps, asks Tara Bahinipati

TNI Bureau: Congress MLA from Jeypore, Taraprasad Bahinipati has raised an important issue linked to Google Maps and Odisha.

Bahinipati found it surprising that Odia language is missing in Google Maps while other places in India are marked in their regional language concerning their State.

“Is this a propaganda to kill Odisha’s language and identity,” he asked while tagging Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.