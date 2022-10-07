OCS results declared; Women snatch top spots

TNI Bureau: Results of the Odisha Civil Services examinations-2020 were announced on Friday. As many as 392 candidates have cracked the OCS examinations.

This time also women candidates have acquired the top three ranks. Tejaswini Behera emerged the topper of the exam followed by Subhankari Sudhesna Dash in second and Ananya Sristi in third positions.

Out of total 392 candidates, 148 women have cleared the test for appointment to various posts coming under OPSC, the official notification stated.

The examinations were conducted by the Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC). The results were announced on the basis of personality Test held between September 19, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

The complete list of the selected candidates is available on the OPSC website at http://opsc.gov.in