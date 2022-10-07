Nov 10 to be observed as “Mandia Divas”: Odisha CM

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has accorded approval for observing November 10 as ‘Mandia Divas’. ‘Mandia’ or Millet is widely popular across the state.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee said tweeted regarding this.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“With the approval of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, it has been decided to celebrate the first Thursday of the upcoming month of Margashira as #Mandiadivas on November 10th. Its main goal is to promote and use nutrients that are beneficial to the environment and health. #MilletsDivas #Odisha”, he tweeted.