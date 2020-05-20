Domestic Flight Operations to resume from May 25

TNI Bureau: After announcing 400 non-AC passenger trains per day from June 1, the Centre has decided to resume flight operations from May 25, 2020 even as the lockdown is in force till May 31.

It was tweeted by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25, he wrote.

“All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by @MoCA_GoI,; he tweets.