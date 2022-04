Insight Bureau: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Umesh Yadav wreaked havoc with a four-wicket haul.

🔸Punjab Kings 137 in 18.2 overs. Rajapaksa 31. Umesh 4/23, Southee 2/36.

🔸KKR 141/4 in 14.3 overs. Russel 70* off 31 balls with 2 boundaries and 8 sixes. Rahul Chahar 2/23.

🔸Player of the Match: Umesh Yadav.