BMC issues guidelines for roadside food outlets

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released a set of guidelines for roadside food outlets to ensure sanitation and public health. It has also focused on the hassle-free movement of denizens.

“A number of food outlets are doing their business on the roadside without having sufficient parking facilities and by following sanitation protocols. The customers park their vehicles on the road and eat, causing heavy sanitation hazards and traffic congestion,” the latest notification. said.

Here are the guidelines:

1. No food outlet should be on the road, footpath or over drains.

2. Food outlets without sufficient parking space for vehicles of customers should not serve on the spot and instead opt for take home food or online delivery only.

3. The food outlets having the required parking space have to follow the sanitation protocols by keeping twin dustbins in their shops, storing garbage in a segregated manner and handing it over to the door-to door collection vehicle, and cleaning 5-metre radius of their outlet by themselves.

4. The food outlet workers are to wear clean clothes head cap, apron, hand gloves and – face mask and serve food in a hygienic manner.

5. The food outlet has to obey and ensure all principles of food safety.

6. No food outlet is allowed to do business in locations designated as ‘No Vending Zone’ by BMC.