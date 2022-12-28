3 Terrorists gunned down in J&K Encounter

According to reports from Jammu and Kashmir, security forces gunned down three feared terrorists after a fierce gunfight erupted in the Sidhra area on Wednesday. According to reports, the identities of the three slain terrorists are being determined. A gunfight broke out around 7.30 a.m., and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists, according to a J&K police official.

Officials said the three terrorists were apprehended near Tawi Bridge while travelling in a truck to Kashmir. “We followed a truck after noticing an unusual movement. The truck was stopped in Jammu at Sidhra, and the driver managed to flee. Terrorists hiding inside the truck opened fire on the personnel when it was searched. “There was retaliatory firing,” ADGP Mukesh Singh told reporters.

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces began in Jammu’s Sidhra district, a day after a major terror attack in J&K’s Udhampur district was averted. A major terror attack plan was thwarted, according to police officials, when a cylindrical-shaped IED, 300-400 grammes of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges, and five detonators were discovered in the Basantgarh area.

Police also apprehended a suspect and recovered a coded sheet and letter pad page from the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).