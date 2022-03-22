Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh calls off stir over non-use of NCERT book after Govt’s Assurance

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, an outfit of parents of school students, today called off their protest against selling of wrong books by private schools after discussion with the authority of Education Departments.

Earlier the Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh had decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike protesting against sale of false books.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government has ordered the use of NCERT text books in private schools.

All schools in the country have NCERT at the national level and SCERT at the State level in various languages . The Department of Mass Education also has clear guidelines for all schools as per the Article 29 of the Right to Education Act and the Revised Juvenile Justice Act 2015

However, private schools have been selling the books for years, illegally, for thousands of crores of rupees.

Following this, a meeting have been held under the chairmanship of the Director of of Elementary Education Brundaban Satpathy and Basudev Bhatt.

The meeting was co-chaired by Bhumohan B Patnaik, Treasurer Satyajit Dash and Krishnaballav Mohanty. It was decided in the meeting to issue a show cause notice to St. Joseph’s School to stop selling of wrong books, else permission will be withdrawn.

Director, Elementary Education also directed DEO’s to follow COR clause 8 strictly.