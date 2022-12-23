No Respite for Former Malkangiri Collector Manish Agrawal

TNI Bureau: The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court on Thursday pronounced that the trial on the then Malkangiri Collector Manish Agrawal and three other staff of the Collector’s office on a case relating to the death of his personal assistant Deba Narayan Panda will continue as accused.

The Court directive came in response to a petition filed by the wife of the deceased, Banaja Panda.

All of them have been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Indian Penal Code, 204 (destruction of document or electronic record), 302 (murder) and 506 (intimidation).

Earlier, Odisha Government has shifted Manish Agrawal as deputy secretary of the Planning and Convergence Department.

Next hearing of the case will be held on January 3, 2023.