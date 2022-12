TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, at least 16 Army personnel have lost their lives in a road accident at Zema, North Sikkim.

They included 3 Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 Soldiers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The accident took place when the truck they were travelling in, skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy which was moving from Chatten towards Thangu.

At least 4 Jawans are said to be injured. They are being treated.