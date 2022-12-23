Centre to issue New Covid Advisory Today

TNI Bureau: The Union Health Ministry is all set to issue new advisory on Covid-19 for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations today. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with all Health Ministers of the States via video conferencing.

Earlier, PM Modi had chaired a high level meeting on Covid-19 situation in the country and urged everyone to wear masks at the crowded places.

The Union Health Minister had also written to all States to ramp up the genome sequencing of all Covid positive samples to detect the new Covid sub-variant BF.7 which is causing havoc in China.

Wearing masks at public places, maintaining social distancing norms and other Covid rules may be added to the new Covid advisory, it’s believed.