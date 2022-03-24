No hike in Power Tariff in Odisha for FY 2022-23

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has given several concessions to the different categories of consumers.

Below are the several concessions given by OERC:

🔹Retail Power Supply Tariff remains UNCHANGED for FY 2022-23

🔹3% rebate for Consumers who pay via Digital Mode

🔹 Rebate of 10 paise per unit in addition to existing rebate for Rural Domestic Consumers who use correct meter and pay the bill on time.

🔹Mega Lift Consumers (irrigation purpose only) to get an additional rebate of Rs 2 per unit (kVAh)

🔹Charging of Electric Vehicles through public charging system will have single part tariff if Rs 5.50 per unit.

🔹 Industrial Supply Consumers can avail a rebate of 10 paise per unit if their monthly operating load factor is more than 60%.

🔹 All HT industrial consumers (Steel Plant) having contract demand (CD) of 1 MVA and above shall get a rebate on energy charge on achieving the charge factor as given below.

1. For load factor of 65% and above upto 75% – 10% on Energy charge (CD upto 6 MVA)

2. For load factor of 75% and above upto 85% – 15% on Energy charge (CD upto 6 MVA), 8% on Energy charge

(CD above 6 MVA)

3. For load factor of 85% – 20% on Energy charge (CD upto 6 MVA), 10% on Energy charge

(CD above 6 MVA)

The above rebate shall be on energy charges of entire unit of consumption.