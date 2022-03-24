No hike in Power Tariff in Odisha for FY 2022-23
Insight Bureau: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has given several concessions to the different categories of consumers.
Below are the several concessions given by OERC:
🔹Retail Power Supply Tariff remains UNCHANGED for FY 2022-23
🔹3% rebate for Consumers who pay via Digital Mode
🔹 Rebate of 10 paise per unit in addition to existing rebate for Rural Domestic Consumers who use correct meter and pay the bill on time.
🔹Mega Lift Consumers (irrigation purpose only) to get an additional rebate of Rs 2 per unit (kVAh)
🔹Charging of Electric Vehicles through public charging system will have single part tariff if Rs 5.50 per unit.
🔹 Industrial Supply Consumers can avail a rebate of 10 paise per unit if their monthly operating load factor is more than 60%.
🔹 All HT industrial consumers (Steel Plant) having contract demand (CD) of 1 MVA and above shall get a rebate on energy charge on achieving the charge factor as given below.
1. For load factor of 65% and above upto 75% – 10% on Energy charge (CD upto 6 MVA)
2. For load factor of 75% and above upto 85% – 15% on Energy charge (CD upto 6 MVA), 8% on Energy charge
(CD above 6 MVA)
3. For load factor of 85% – 20% on Energy charge (CD upto 6 MVA), 10% on Energy charge
(CD above 6 MVA)
The above rebate shall be on energy charges of entire unit of consumption.
