65% Polling recorded in Odisha Municipal Polls

Insight Bureau: Odisha recorded 65% voter turnout in the urban local body polls held in 106 ULBs (47 Municipalities & 59 Municipalities) today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Voter turnout remained low in 2 out of 3 Municipal Corporations – Bhubaneswar 50% and Berhampur 47%. Cuttack reported a good voter turnout of 65%.

Violent incidents were reported from many parts of the State, including Brahmapur, Chikiti, Dhamnagar and Cuttack.