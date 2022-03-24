65% Polling recorded in Odisha Municipal Polls

Voter turnout remained low in 2 out of 3 Municipal Corporations - Bhubaneswar 50% and Berhampur 47%. Cuttack reported a good voter turnout of 65%.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Odisha recorded 65% voter turnout in the urban local body polls held in 106 ULBs (47 Municipalities & 59 Municipalities) today.

Violent incidents were reported from many parts of the State, including Brahmapur, Chikiti, Dhamnagar and Cuttack.

