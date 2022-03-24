PM Modi meets specially-abled painter Aayush Kundal

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young artist Aayush Kundal.

PM Modi not only praised Aayush for his paintings but also appealed to the public to see Aayush’s paintings.

The PM tweeted on his official Twitter profile about the meet went viral. In a span of some hours, the tweet gathered more than 52K likes and the numbers are still increasing.

PM Modi shared that meeting Aayush Kundal became an unforgettable moment for him and the way Aayush nails his paintings with the fingers of his feet is going to inspire many.

The PM further mentioned that for continuous inspiration he will follow Aayush on Twitter.

आज @aayush_kundal से मिलना मेरे लिए एक अविस्मरणीय क्षण बन गया। आयुष ने जिस प्रकार पेंटिंग में महारत हासिल की और अपनी भावनाओं को पैर की उंगलियों से आकार दिया, वो हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है। अनवरत प्रेरणा मिलती रहे, इसलिए मैं उन्हें ट्विटर पर फॉलो कर रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/hHskGAFQXW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022

In another tweet, Modi encouraged people to visit the talented Aayush’s YouTube channel to see his creations.