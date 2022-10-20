PM Modi to launch ‘Rozgar Mela’ Recruitment Drive; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Rozgar Mela’ recruitment drive, a drive to recruit 10 lakh people.

The employment drive will be held on October 22 at 11 am via video conferencing. Appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The new recruits will work in 38 Government ministries and departments across the country.

The appointees will join the Government at various levels like Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this is a significant step by the government toward providing job opportunities for youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens. All ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a “mission mode”.