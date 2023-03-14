No Decision to enhance Health Insurance Cover for Journalists in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department Minister Pradip Amat today clarified that no decision has been taken to enhance the Health Insurance Cover for Journalists in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kusum Tete in a starred question asked Amat whether the State government has decided to enhance the health insurance coverage for Journalists from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana.

Tete also asked where there is any plan to include the parents of the journalist in the health scheme.

Answering to her question, Amat said that there is no decision to enhance the health insurance cover for Journalists and also include their parents in the health scheme.