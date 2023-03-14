TNI Evening News Headlines – March 14, 2023

➡️13,058 students have dropped out of the Matric exams this year. Matric dropouts to be convinced for supplementary examination, informed School & Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ Odisha Government suspended the school Headmistress Karmel Bilung and Koida Block welfare extension officer Bikash Ranjan Naik in connection with death of Sevashram inmate scalded by Hot Dal.

➡️ Odisha Government spent Rs 140 crore on advertisements of Government schemes in past 5 years, informs Information & Public Relations Minister, Pradeep Amat in State Assembly.

➡️ Odisha drivers to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow demanding social security.

➡️ NEET PG 2023 result announced. Students can check their results at https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in .

➡️ DRDO conducts two consecutive successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

➡️ Bombay High Court grants relief to Uddhav Thackeray and his family in Disproportionate Assets case.

➡️ 18 opposition party leaders to discuss the next strategy in the Adani matter, tomorrow at 10am.

➡️ Facebook-parent Meta Platforms to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts.