TNI Evening News Headlines – March 14, 2023

➡️13,058 students have dropped out of the Matric exams this year. Matric dropouts to be convinced for supplementary examination, informed School & Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash.
➡️Odisha Government suspended the school Headmistress Karmel Bilung and Koida Block welfare extension officer Bikash Ranjan Naik in connection with death of Sevashram inmate scalded by Hot Dal.
➡️Odisha Government spent Rs 140 crore on advertisements of Government schemes in past 5 years, informs Information & Public Relations Minister, Pradeep Amat in State Assembly.
➡️Odisha drivers to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow demanding social security.
➡️NEET PG 2023 result announced. Students can check their results at https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in.
➡️DRDO conducts two consecutive successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
➡️Bombay High Court grants relief to Uddhav Thackeray and his family in Disproportionate Assets case.
➡️18 opposition party leaders to discuss the next strategy in the Adani matter, tomorrow at 10am.
➡️Facebook-parent Meta Platforms to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts.
➡️Police fire tear gas and water cannons at supporters of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan outside his residence in Lahore.
