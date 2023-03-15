Drivers on Strike in Odisha; Police issues Warning

An association of motor vehicle drivers called the Drivers’ Mahasangha has launched an indefinite strike across Odisha from today. The organization includes drivers from all districts and operates various types of vehicles such as trucks, cabs, ambulances, buses, and others. The drivers are demanding social security measures from the state government, such as a pension plan for those over the age of 60.

Along with pension benefits, the association is requesting death benefits, insurance, and compensation for drivers who are unable to work due to an accident. The drivers are also requesting that rest sheds be provided every 100 kilometers along major roads in the state.

The association hopes that their demands will be met by the state government in order to provide better support for drivers who provide an essential service to the community.

In the meantime, The Commissionerate Police has informed that they are taking steps to ensure the safety of Bhubaneswar residents during the upcoming indefinite strike by the drivers’ association. The strike is scheduled to begin on March 15, and the police have stated that they will take action against anyone who protests or causes trouble during the strike. The police have also assured residents that they will respond immediately to any emergency situations and have requested that anyone in need of help dial 112.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Commerce and Transport, Tukuni Sahu, has promised to provide drivers with any necessary assistance. The minister has asked the drivers not to cause any inconvenience to students or individuals in need of emergency services. The government has formed a high-level committee to consider the drivers’ demands and will take appropriate action in response.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Public Buses to Operate Normally Across Odisha During the Drivers’ Strike The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association has declared that buses will run as usual across the state during the drivers’ indefinite strike starting from March 15. According to the Association Secretary Debendra Sahu, they have not received any demands from the Drivers’ Mahasangha and have requested the government to ensure the safety and security of buses during the strike. He further stated that they will not support the strike as they provide higher wages to their employees than what the Drivers’ Mahasangha has demanded. The Association has urged the drivers’ association to hold discussions with the government instead of calling for the strike.

Government Instructs Districts and RTOs to Develop Contingency Plans

In preparation towards the upcoming strike by the Driver Ekata Mahamancha, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, the state government has instructed officials in all districts to develop contingency plans. The government wants to ensure that the strike does not cause any unnecessary inconvenience to the public.

The Transport department has informed the drivers’ association that their demands are being considered. However, the Mahamancha has decided to proceed with their proposed indefinite strike despite a meeting with Minister of Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu.

In response, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena held a meeting with top officials to address the situation. The government has directed collectors, SPs, and RTOs to develop contingency plans to prevent inconvenience to the public, especially students taking exams.

District officials have also been instructed to support other transport associations that are not participating in the strike and are willing to operate their services. The government has warned that any obstruction of these services will be dealt with firmly by law enforcement.