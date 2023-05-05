No Confirmation about the Cyclone Yet: IMD DG

At a time when people throughout Odisha are waiting for definite information on the possible cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department, or IMD, clarified on Friday that an accurate picture will emerge only once a low-pressure system forms.

Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG) of IMD, stated today that only a forecast for the formation of a tropical storm over Southeast on May 6 and the subsequent development of a low-pressure of low pressure on May 7 has been made.

“It will eventually develop into a depression around May 8 and after the low pressure. As it moves roughly northward into the middle Bay of Bengal, it is expected to become a cyclonic storm, according to Mohapatra.

Mohapatra contends that despite Odisha’s propensity for summer cyclones, not all storms have an impact on the region. The predictions given thus far by IMD are consistent, in Mohapatra’s opinion.

“We have not made any forecasts on the potential cyclone and its effects on Odisha. After the low-pressure area forms, we will be able to make precise predictions about its path, intensity, and other aspects, Mohapatra said.