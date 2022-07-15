NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras remains best educational institute in country, Check Details

Insight Bureau: The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 today on July 15. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF Indian Ranking.

In the University category for 2022, IISc Bengaluru, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia have been ranked as the Top Universities of India.

The IIT Madras ranked the best institute in the country in both ‘Overall’ and ‘Engineering’ categories for 4th year in a row.

The NIRF Rankings 2022 habe also been released on the official website – nirfindia.org.

NIRF RANKING 2022:

🔹Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

🔹Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

🔹Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia

🔹Rank 4: Jadavpur Uivnersity, Kolkata

🔹Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

🔹Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University

🔹Rank 7: Manipal Academy of Higher Education , Manipal

🔹Rank 8: Calcutta University

🔹Rank 9: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

🔹Rank 10: University of Hyderabad

Top Engineering Colleges:

🔹IIT Madras

🔹IIT Delhi

🔹IIT Bombay

🔹IIT Kanpur

🔹IIT Kharagpur

🔹IIT Roorkee

🔹IIT Guwahati

🔹NIT Tiruchirapalli

🔹IIT Hyderabad

🔹NIT Surathkal

Top Medical Colleges in India:

🔹Rank 1- AIIMS Delhi

🔹Rank 2- PGMIER, Chandigarh

🔹Rank 3- Christian Medial college, Vellore

Institutions are being ranked under 11 different categories viz overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research depending on their areas of operation.