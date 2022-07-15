Naveen welcomes first ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the first ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay that reached Bhubaneswar today.

He welcomed the Torch Relay at a special function held at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Hall and handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to International Chess Master Padmini Rout.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Odisha Chess Association Chief Patron Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Vineel Krishna and other dignitaries were present during the special program. The Torch will go to Puri and Konark before leaving for Raipur today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the first-ever torch relay on June 19, 2022 for the Chess Olympiad ahead of the 44th edition of the event, which will be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10, 2022.