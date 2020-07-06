English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Nilagiri BJP MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He becomes the first legislator in Odisha to test positive for COVID-19.

The MLA tested for Covid-19 two days ago after he developed flu-like symptoms.His test report was found positive on Monday, following which, he was admitted to the COVID hospital in Balasore.

As per the reports, he had attended a number of party meetings in Bhubaneswar and Balasore over the last few days. Further contact tracing is on.

Sagarika Satapathy
