73 Covid-19 Patients recover in Ganjam; 262 across Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 262 COVID-19 recovered cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 6486.

73 Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today. Gajapati too reported 49 recovered cases. While Odisha has so far reported 9526 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 3040.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (73), Gajapati (49), Jagatsinghpur (25), Rayagada (16), Cuttack (15), Bargarh (14), Khordha (13), Bhadrak (12), Puri (12), Kendrapara (8), Jajpur (4), Sundargarh (4), Angul (3), Balasore (3), Nayagarh (3), Nabarangpur (3), Boudh (1), Jharsuguda (1), Kalahandi (1), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (1).