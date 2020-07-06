Chinese Withdrawal from Galwan – A Positive Sign

TNI Bureau: Three days after PM Narendra Modi visited Ladakh and sent strong message to China over its expansionism plans, the Chinese pullback from Galwan Valley has finally begun following a massive diplomatic onslaught led by NSA Ajit Doval.

The reports from Indian Army, Chinese side as well as national media, confirm that Chinese troops are believed to have moved back in both Galwan and Pangong Tso areas – first such process after the June 15 clash that claimed lives on both sides.

The military as well as diplomatic talks and tough stand by the Indian Government, including trade, business and technology restrictions helped India achieve a strategic advantage in the talks with the stubborn Chinese. India deploying more troops, military equipment and fighter aircraft, has forced China to rethink on its current strategy that helped none, but aggravated the problem further.

Chinese troops have pulled back beyond PP-14 and the area where the clash took place on June 15. Some temporary structures and tents were removed in the last 24 hours – a positive sign to break the deadlock. NSA Ajit Doval was deployed to restore peace on the LAC. He reportedly made a lot of efforts to convince the Chinese that confrontation won’t help either party and both India and China must work on a strategy not to reach the point of no return.

The disengagement process will involve withdrawal of both troops pulling back a few hundred metres from face-off sites. They can retreat further on mutual consent to avoid further crisis.

The border de-escalation will help both sides to restore peace in the region. However, India would remain more vigilant as the Chinese remain unreliable and unpredictable always.

Also Read:

MEA Statement on Indo-China Disengagement Process: