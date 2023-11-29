TNI Morning News Headlines – November 29, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ ‘Banaka Lagi’ ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be performed at Puri Srimandir today. General darshan of the deities to be restricted from 5 pm to 9 pm.
➡️ Odia short story writer Dileswar Rana bags Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023.
➡️ Stickers to be affixed on free bicycles given to Class 9 students in Odisha.
➡️ In a first, Odisha School and Mass Education department has decided to live stream the CHSE +2 board exams from this year.
➡️ Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Diwali-like celebrations at homes of rescued Odia workers.
➡️ None of 41 labourers rescued from Silkyara tunnel is in critical condition: Uttarakhand CM.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with the workers who were successfully rescued from Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel after 17 days, lauds them for their courage.
➡️ Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal on December 2.
➡️ IAS officer Atal Dulloo appointed Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from 1st December.
➡️ BCCI wants Rahul Dravid to coach Team India in South Africa, extension of contract on cards.
➡️ Market capitalisation of BSE listed firms hits USD 4 trillion-mark for first time ever.
➡️ Sensex climbs 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade; Nifty up 103 points to 19,992.70.
➡️ Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.31 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ India backs UNGA Resolution demanding Israel to withdraw from Golan Heights.
➡️ Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma’s record.
