Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV; to join Harvard as Professor

TNI Bureau: Senior Journalist and one of the big names in Indian Journalism, Nidhi Razdan has ended her 21-year-long stint with NDTV.

Nidhi is moving to Harvard University as an Associate Professor. She will teach Journalism as part of Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Science.

“NDTV has taught me everything. It has been my home. I am proud of the work we do, the stories we cover, the values we stand for, especially at a time when the much of the media has surrendered its objectivity”, she tweeted.

43-year-old Nidhi, famous for her show ‘Left, Right & Centre’, is a Kashmiri Pandit and daughter of Maharaj Krishan Razdan, former Editor-in-Chief of Press Trust of India.

Some of the key awards she received, included Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism for reporting from Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern India and International Press Institute award for excellence in journalism for Kathua rape and murder case expose.