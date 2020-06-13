Odia Film Actor Bijay Mohanty en route Odisha via Special Ambulance

TNI Bureau: Ollywood actor Bijay Mohanty who is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad will return to Odisha on Sunday.

A special ambulance bus with ICU facility along with a team of doctors will bring back the actor to Bhubaneswar, where he will undergo treatment at a private hospital in the Capital City after his arrival.

As per the reports, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi & Actor and BJP youth leader Akhila Patnaik made the arrangement for safe return of Bijay Mohanty from Hyderabad.