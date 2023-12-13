TNI Morning News Headlines – December 13, 2023

➡️Vigilance raids underway on the properties of Nayagarh district sub registrar Saswat Kumar Pattanaik on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.
➡️Odisha shivers as mercury drops below 10 degrees in several places. G Udaygiri in Kandhamal emerged as the coldest place in the State with a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees recorded on Tuesday.
➡️BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal. BJP leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders attend the ceremony.
➡️Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tribute to the fallen jawans, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack.
➡️NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru in terror conspiracy case.
➡️Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai, likely to be extradited to India.
➡️Smital Dhake, Indian-origin data scientist wins UK’s top rail award.
➡️India votes for UNGA resolution for Gaza ceasefire.
