Sunil Kumar Bansal takes over as Odisha DGP

Bansal was serving as the Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB).

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau:  Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal  took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha today.

1987 batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, Bansal was serving as the Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Earlier this month, he was appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the State by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Bansal assumed charge as the chief of the Odisha Police at the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack by receiving the guard of honour.

Notably, the former DGP was earlier scheduled to retire in June, this year. However, his tenure was later extended till December 31, 2021 by the State Government.

