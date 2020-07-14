Bhubaneswar reports 51 New Covid-19 Positive Cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Bhubaneswar reported record number of 51 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 769.

Out of the 51 new cases, 35 cases have been reported from quarantine while 16 are local contact cases.

6 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Laxmi Nagar, Uppar Sahi liked to a previous positive case.

2 Central Government Hospital Employees and four persons who frequently visited to Government and Private Hospitals are among the new positive cases.

A 4-year-old male and another 10-year-old male are among the virus infected cases.

As many as 5 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 13):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 769
👉 Recovered Cases – 361
👉 Deceased – 10
👉 Active Cases – 397

