TNI News Headlines – September 03, 2022

🔹Out of 55 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 50 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 900.
🔹Another 214 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1317492.
🔹Surya Kiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force to perform air shows in Bhubaneswar and Puri on September 16, 18.
🔹As many as 2,309 Dengue cases detected in Odisha.
🔹Subhashree Mohapatra death case: Police takes accused Chittaranjan Jena to deceased Subhashree’s house; recreate crime scene.
🔹Mumbai Customs Department seized cocaine worth Rs 13 Crore, in the form of 87 capsules concealed in the stomach of a foreign national at Mumbai International Airport.
🔹India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to miss T20 World Cup as he will undergo knee surgery.
🔹IPL 2022: Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach.
🔹Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka; given State-Bungalow, Round-the-Clock Security.
🔹Pakistan Floods: 3 million children at risk, soaring food prices.
🔹Serena Williams bids adieu to Tennis.
🔹U.S. health agencies recommend first Omicron booster shot.
🔹Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Super Four clash against India due to a suspected side strain injury.
