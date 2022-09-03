TNI News Headlines – September 03, 2022

🔹 Out of 55 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 50 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 900.

🔹 Another 214 Covid pati ents have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1317492.

🔹 Surya Kiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force to perform air shows in Bhubaneswar and Puri on September 16, 18.

🔹 As many as 2,309 Dengue cases detected in Odisha.

🔹 Subhashree Mohapatra death case: Police takes accused Chittaranjan Jena to deceased Subhashree’s house; recreate crime scene.

🔹 Mumbai Customs Department seized cocaine worth Rs 13 Crore, in the form of 87 capsules concealed in the stomach of a foreign national at Mumbai International Airport.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to miss T20 World Cup as he will undergo knee surgery.

🔹 IPL 2022: Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach.

🔹 Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka; given State-Bungalow, Round-the-Clock Security.

🔹 Pakistan Floods: 3 million children at risk, soaring food prices.

🔹 Serena Williams bids adieu to Tennis.

🔹 U.S. health agencies recommend first Omicron booster shot.