Netflix to charge extra for sharing accounts
The streaming service may soon begin charging users for sharing their password across households.
Insight Bureau: Netflix is adding new features like separate user profiles to facilitate the account sharing thing. The streaming service may soon begin charging users for sharing their password across households.
In a new post published by the company, Netflix states it will be testing two new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru which will change how passwords are shared between accounts. While Netflix hasn’t explicitly mentioned it, these new “features” may later come to all other regions as well.
