Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi reopens after 2 Years
The Delhi HC allowed devotees to offer prayers on Shab-e-Barat for two days.
Insight Bureau: Two years after it was shut due to alleged violation of Covid norms, the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi reopened on Thursday. The Delhi HC allowed devotees to offer prayers on Shab-e-Barat for two days.
The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday allowed the reopening of three floors of the markaz, saying the management of the mosque will ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed by the visitors.
