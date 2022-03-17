Odisha to start Aadhaar enrolment of newborns in hospitals

In its bid to ensure 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage, the State Government decided such initiative.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Adhar of babies
Image- UCSF
Insight Bureau: The Odisha government has decided to enroll newborns, right after they are born in hospitals. In its bid to ensure 100 per cent Aadhaar coverage, the State Government decided such initiative.

The idea was mooted after it was noticed that Aadhaar enrolment for children in the age group of 0-5 years was “minimal”, and this initiative, if implemented, could ensure they get immediately enlisted.

