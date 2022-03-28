Nepal PM to visit India on April 1

Insight Bureau: At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay an official visit to India from 1-3 April 2022. He will be accompanied by his wife Arzu Deuba.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Nepal PM assuming his office in July 2021. A high-level delegation will accompany Deuba.

He will call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with PM Modi on 2 April. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) will call on the Nepal PM. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, he will visit Varanasi.