Nepal PM to visit India on April 1
He will be accompanied by his wife Arzu Deuba.
Insight Bureau: At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay an official visit to India from 1-3 April 2022. He will be accompanied by his wife Arzu Deuba.
This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Nepal PM assuming his office in July 2021. A high-level delegation will accompany Deuba.
He will call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with PM Modi on 2 April. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) will call on the Nepal PM. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, he will visit Varanasi.
