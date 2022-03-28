Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

Insight Bureau: Russia and Ukraine will restart face-to-face peace negotiations on Monday, amid warnings that the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol is deteriorating.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the resumption of over-the-table talks, saying they must bring peace “without delay” and signalling a willingness to compromise on the most sensitive topics.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, several rounds of talks have already failed to end the war sparked by the Russian invasion, which is now in its second month.

Zelensky had previously indicated he is “carefully” considering a Russian demand of Ukrainian “neutrality” and indicated he was willing to negotiate the future of Donbas at a later date.