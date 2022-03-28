Caller tune on Covid 19 to stop soon: Source

Insight Bureau: India Government will soon stop COVID-19 pre-call announcements from phones after almost two years of raising awareness about disease, according to sources.

The covid-19 caller tune was introduced two years back when the covid19 pandemic has struck India resulting to complete lockdown.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice featured in the caller tune wherein the actor listed safety measures for the pandemic.