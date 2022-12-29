Negative Covid Report MUST for Fliers from China & 5 other Countries

According to Mansukh Mandaviya, the union Health minister, a negative COVID report would be required starting in January for travelers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

The RT-PCR test’s negative results must be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure, according to the Minister, and the COVID test must be completed within 72 hours before beginning the travel to India.

Regardless of their point of departure, international travelers are subject to random testing when they arrive in India. The government mandated random coronavirus testing for 2% of all passengers arriving on each overseas flight last week.

Already, other nations have made testing requirements for travelers from China known, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Italy.

In response to an increase in coronavirus cases in other nations, including China, the government strengthened COVID standards and urged States and Union Territories to be ready for any situation.

India experienced 268 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the number of active cases rose to 3,552, according to statistics from the Union Health Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, the weekly positivity rate was 0.17% and the daily positivity rate was 0.11%.