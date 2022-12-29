Mystery shrouds Russian Lawmaker’s Death in Odisha’s Rayagada

In a fresh twist to the death mystery of the Russian lawmaker and his friend, Raygada CDMO reveals that Putin critic Antov’s viscera has not been preserved.

Pavel Antov (65), a Russian lawmaker, businessman, and Putin critic, was discovered dead in a pool of blood in Odisha’s Rayagada region, two days after the passing of his friend and colleague, Vladimir Bidenov, in the same hotel.

According to reports, Antov died after falling from the hotel’s third Storey, while Bidenov was discovered unresponsive in his first-floor room with a few empty wine bottles nearby.

It is intriguing to note that Antov’s viscera was not stored prior to his cremation, and the police did not request samples. As a result, the circumstances surrounding his death and the mystery haas further deepened.

In the meantime, the Odisha government on Tuesday, ordered a crime branch investigation into the “mysterious death” of the two Russians.

The police stated that they were looking into the tragedy from all possible perspectives because the incidents have taken on political overtones. According to Rayagada police, Antov’s post-mortem study revealed that “he suffered a major internal damage after falling off the third floor of the hotel.” while Bidenov’s post-mortem report stated that “he died of a heart attack.”

Meanwhile, another team of four officers has been constituted by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police, says efforts are being made to collect medical health data of the deceased persons.

‘Burnt bodies tell no tales’- Manish Tewari’s doubts foul play behind death of Russian Lawmakers

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari, questioned the cremation of the two Russian tourists. Tewari tweeted as saying, “Hercule Poirot believes burnt remains reveal no secrets,” and raised the question about why the Russian visitors’ bodies were cremated rather than buried as is customary for Christians.

Hercule Poirot is a fictional character of a Belgian detective created by British writer Agatha Christie.

Earlier, Tewari had shared a video on Twitter showing the puzzling circumstances surrounding the discovery of the two Russian tourists’ bodies.

“A Russian Oligarch. a war Critic. An offbeat hotel. A colleague who dies under mysterious circumstances…a convenient window..another death..a cremation in India of two Christians rather than a burial…the bodies not repatriated to their native countries. If this not unnatural death then I did not go to law school,” Tewari said in a video statement.