CBSE announces class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Check Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Central Board for Secondary Education has announced its date sheet for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet. Candidates appearing for the Class 10, 12 exams can access the schedule at cbse.gov.in, the official website of the CBSE. The date sheet for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams in 2023 will contain exam dates, timing, and other exam instructions.

As per the Timetable, the examinations will commence on February 15 and last till 21st March. The board stated while releasing the schedule that there is enough time between each course and that other considerations, such as competitive entry exams, were also taken into account when choosing the dates. Exams will start at 10.30 a.m.

Theory paper for class 12 will begin on February 20, 2023, with Hindi papers and will be ending with the final Psychology paper scheduled on April 5, 2023.

Earlier this week, the Board announced the schedule for the practical tests. The Class 10 practical exams will start on January 2, 2023, and will end on February 14, 2023, according to the schedule.