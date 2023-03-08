Delhi Liquor Scam: ED summons KCR’s Daughter

TNI Bureau: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha has been reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to officials, Kavita, who is a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party MLC, has been summoned in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

ED has asked her to depose before it on March 9 before the federal agency in Delhi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The law enforcement agency reportedly summoned her so that she can be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, an alleged frontman of the ‘south group’, who was arrested by the ED on Monday.

It is to be mentioned here that the agency had earlier said that Pillai “represented the south group”, an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others. The said “south group”, according to ED, “comprises” Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Ongole Lok Sabha seat), Kavitha and others.

Meanwhile, Kavitha, who has been already questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case earlier, released an official statement saying “as a law-abiding citizen”, she will “fully cooperate” with investigation agencies.