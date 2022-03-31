European Space Agency’s Antennas To Track India’s Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1

Insight Bureau: European Space Agency (ESA)’s antennas will track India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 satellite.

The Indian government had recently told the Rajya Sabha that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is tentatively planned during the third quarter of 2022.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch two pioneering scientific spacecraft in 2022, one to study the Sun, and one to land on the Moon, as per ESA.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will carry a lander and rover modules, will land on the surface of the moon carrying the rover. The Aditya-L1 satellite’s mission is to study the Sun.