It’s Official! NDA wins Majority in Bihar

TNI Bureau: At around 3 AM today, the NDA sailed past the magic number of 122 in Bihar Assembly and later went on to extend the figure to 125 in the 243-member Assembly.

BJP failed to become the single largest party by just one seat. RJD won 75 seats while BJP won 74 seats. Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) had to be content with 43 seats and finished 3rd.

The Congress Party had the worst strike rate in Bihar Elections while BJP had the best, thanks to PM Narendra Modi.

While Chirag Paswan’s LJP caused a lot of damage to JD(U), Owaisi’s AIMIM damaged the prospects of Mahagathbandhan in Muslim-dominated areas. The party won 5 seats this time.

Although NDA retained power in Bihar, things won’t be the same for Nitish Kumar, who has now become a junior partner in NDA and trails BJP by a huge margin. The 74 (BJP) – 43 (JD-U) numbers say it all.

Bihar Elections Results:

➡️ Total Seats – 243

➡️ NDA – 125

➡️ Mahagathbandhan – 110

➡️ Others – 8

➡️ BJP – 74, JD(U) – 43, VIP – 4, HAM – 4

➡️ RJD – 75, Congress – 19, CPI-ML – 12, CPI – 2, CPI-M – 2

➡️ AIMIM – 5, LJP 1, BSP – 1, Independent – 1