TNI Morning News Headlines – November 11, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 1220 Covid-19 cases including 703 quarantine and 517 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 305000 including 291137 recoveries & 12341 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported only 134 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (119) and Cuttack (96).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Balasore, 3 from Cuttack and 2 each from Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur. Toll mounts to 1,469.

👉 2 of family killed, 3 critically injured after some miscreants attacked them at Central Line area in Sambalpur district.

👉 Odisha Govt, World Fish ink MoU to provide fish in supplementary nutrition programme for children (3 to 6 years), pregnant and nursing women and adolescent girls at 50 Anganwadi Centres of Mayurbhanj dist.

👉 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) put restrictions on the number of persons attending marriage to maximum 100 in Odisha Capital.

👉 Odisha becomes power surplus state, makes progress on green energy: Officials.

👉 Khordha: Sarua Studio Site in-charge Anirudhha Panda granted bail by the by the Additional District Judge Court.

India News

👉 India reports 44,281 new COVID-19 cases & 512 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 86,36,012 including 4,94,657 active cases, 80,13,784 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,27,571 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,07,69,151 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 10th November – of these 11,53,294 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India achieves ‘unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark for the first time after 106 days.

👉 A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud starts hearing Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswai’s Plea Against Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for Interim Bail.

👉 Centre brings Online News Portals & Content Providers Under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

👉 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore researchers developing vaccines to treat Covid.

👉 Only green crackers shall be sold and used from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day in Andhra Pradesh.

👉 Sensex opens at an all-time high of 43,444.06, up by 166.4 points.

👉 IPL 2020 Final: Dominant Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to canter to fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win.

👉 Rohit Sharma is the best captain in T20 format, says Virender Sehwag.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 51.3 million, deaths over 1270170.