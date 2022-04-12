NCST issues arrest warrant against Keonjhar Collector

By Sagar Satapathy
Keonjhar Collectror Ashish Thakare
Insight Bureau: In a big development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued an arrest warrant against Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakare for repeatedly defying the summons.

Collector Ashish Thakare was asked to appear before the Commission repeatedly in connection with various cases of atrocities against the tribals, but failed to do so.

The NCST has directed DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal to arrest the Keonjhar Collector and produce him before the Commission.

