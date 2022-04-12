Shocking! Man kills 5 Members of Elder Brother’s Family in Cuttack, surrenders

Insight Bureau: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man killed five members of his elder brother’s family, including two children at Kusupur village under Mahanga Police limits in Cuttack district at night on Monday.

Insight Bureau: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man killed five members of his elder brother’s family, including two children at Kusupur village under Mahanga Police limits in Cuttack district at night on Monday.

He made a video after murdering 5 members including his elder brother Alekh Sahu, his wife, their son and daughter and another member of the family.

He made a video after murdering 5 members including his elder brother Alekh Sahu, his wife, their son and daughter and another member of the family.