Shocking! Man kills 5 Members of Elder Brother’s Family in Cuttack, surrenders

Insight Bureau: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man killed five members of his elder brother’s family, including two children at Kusupur village under Mahanga Police limits in Cuttack district at night on Monday.
The accused Shiva reportedly confessed to his crime before the surrender.
Related Posts
He made a video after murdering 5 members including his elder brother Alekh Sahu, his wife, their son and daughter and another member of the family.
In the self-shot video release, Shiva said that his elder brother deprived him of his rights on parental property and he had been subjected to mental torture by his elder brother’s family following which Shiva lost his cool and killed five members of the family yesterday night.
Comments are closed.